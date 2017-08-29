Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years in prison: Delhi on high alert, no violence reported

New Delhi: Delhi will continue to be on high alert till Tuesday as a precautionary measure in the wake of the sentencing of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the police said while maintaining no incidents of violence were reported in the national capital on Monday.

A high alert was sounded here on Friday night which remained in force on Monday with senior police officers patrolling different areas in the company of by reserve forces. Madhur Verma, the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, said the city will continue to remain on high alert on Tuesday as well. No untoward incidents were reported on Monday, said the officer.

Verma also said additional forces have been called in to keep a tight vigil in areas bordering Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Haryana. However, no inconvenience will be caused to commuters, he added. He clarified the police have not issued any instruction to shut schools or close certain roads. He said there were rumours about these things and the police are keeping an eye on people using social media to create panic.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim creating a nuisance in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar, said the officer. The police have made proper arrangements and extra forces have been deployed at sensitive areas like religious places, bus stands and railways stations, said the officer.

Prohibitory orders were enforced in 11 of the 13 police districts, barring north and central Delhi, in the city last Friday to prevent gathering of miscreants. He said the orders will continue to be in place on Tuesday.

Cases of torching of DTC buses and train coaches were reported from different parts of the city last week, following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the rape case, by a special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula, following which a high alert was sounded in the national capital. Fifteen men were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the arson.

The Dera Sacha Sauda chief was sentenced to 20 years in prison in two rape cases.

Security forces in Haryana and Punjab were on high alert as 38 people had died in the violence by Dera followers following his conviction on Friday.