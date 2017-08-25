Ram Rahim rape case verdict today: Over 200 Haryana-bound trains cancelled for security reasons

The railways on Friday cancelled over 200 Haryana-bound trains as security concerns mounted ahead of CBI court's verdict in a case involving Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh with lakhs of his supporters gathering in Panchkula town.

A Northern Railway official told IANS "At least 201 trains heading to Haryana on Friday have been cancelled in view of the law and order situation in the state." These included 92 express and 109 passenger trains.

Some of the cancelled trains were Jaipur-Chandigarh Intercity Express, Barmer-Kalka Express, Barmer Haridwar Link Express, Firozpur-Chandigarh Express, Kalka Himalyan Queen.

Tension mounted in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab ahead of the CBI court's verdict in the rape case against the Dera chief.

A large garrison of Army, paramilitary and state police personnel was put on high alert to tackle any situation arising after the court's verdict.

The sexual exploitation case was registered against the Dera chief in 2002 by the CBI on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after anonymous letters were circulated about the alleged sexual exploitation of two 'Sadhvis' (female followers) by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

However, Dera Chief has denied these charges.

