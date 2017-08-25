Ram Rahim rape case verdict today: Indefinite curfew imposed in Sirsa, three villages

Chandigarh: Indefinite curfew was imposed on Thursday night in Sirsa town and three nearby villages as a "precautionary measure" to maintain law and order ahead of Friday's court verdict in Panchkula involving Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

"Curfew will be clamped from 10 pm on Thursday till further orders in Sirsa city urban area and three villages, Nazia Khera, Shahpur Begu and Bajekan," Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Prabhjot Singh told.

He said the step has been taken as a "precautionary measure" to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters is situated in Sirsa, about 260 kms from Chandigarh. A CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the verdict in a rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on Friday.

There has been a large build up of Dera followers both in Sirsa and Panchkula in the last two-three days as an attempt to show solidarity with their leader.

To a question on how long the curfew would be in place, Singh said, "It will remain in force till further orders. We will assess the situation in the morning and accordingly decide when to give relaxation."

The deputy commissioner along with the superintendent of police, Sirsa on Thursday held meetings with top ranking police officials and inspected the 'nakas' that have been laid at various places in the city.

The Sirsa district has been declared as "highly sensitive" ahead of the verdict.