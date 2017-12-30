You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ram Nath Kovind says Indians shouldn't treat mental health as 'guilty secret', calls for 'national mission' to tackle the issue

IndiaIANS30 Dec, 2017 15:39:41 IST

Bengaluru: Calling for a national mission to make mental health facilities accessible to all, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said India must fight against the stigma surrounding mental health.

"The biggest obstacle that patients of mental and neurological problems face is stigma and denial. Our society has to fight this culture of stigma," the President said while addressing the 22nd convocation of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

"As a country we must talk about mental health issues and not treat them as guilty secrets that are pushed under the carpet," Kovind asserted.

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

"Mental health is particularly a problem among the young in the prime of their life, among the elderly, and those in urban areas. In India, all three segments are growing," he reiterated.

At least 10 per cent of Indians have one or more mental problems, which is larger than the entire population of Japan, the President stated.

"There are just about 5,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists in our country, these numbers are very small," he lamented.


According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) study in 2014, India is among the leading countries battling depression and anxiety.

Over five crore Indians are fighting depression each day, with an availability of only about 0.3 psychiatrists and 0.07 psychologists for ever 100,000 people in the country, as per WHO.


"By 2022, India needs to ensure that those suffering from severe mental health disorders are diagnosed and have access to treatment facilities. Let us take this up as a national mission," Kovind insisted.

Calling NIMHANS a "national asset", the president said the institution has had a commendable record of treating about 700,000 patients each year, including many from abroad.

Set up in 1925, NIMHANS is the apex centre for mental health and neuroscience education in the country, running autonomously under the ministry of health and family welfare.

Karnataka governor Vajubhai RVala, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar, Union Minister of Health and Family Affairs JP Nadda were among the others present at the event.


Published Date: Dec 30, 2017 03:39 pm | Updated Date: Dec 30, 2017 03:39 pm



Also See





9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores