Ram Nath Kovind says Centre's Act East policy aims to provide access to new markets for 'special' Mizoram

Aizawl: Hailing Mizoram as "special", President Ram Nath Kovind said it is the focus of the Centre's Act East Policy that aims at providing access to new markets for the state.

The policy will give Mizoram's agricultural produce and traditional products entry to such markets, as well as strengthen information technology and Internet connectivity in the state, Kovind said at a special session of the Assembly. The president said this process would have a multiplier effect across a range of industries.

"Once we create this infrastructure, we can simply leave it to the entrepreneurship, the energy and the genius of the young people of this state to capitalise on it," he said. Kovind said there was a misconception about the Northeast being a frontier. "Far from that, it is at the heart of an ancient trade corridor."

Mizoram's geography can be its biggest asset, and the government is working to ensure that, he said. The president said Mizoram is "special" as it stands out for a very mature and dignified political culture. Kovind, on his maiden visit to the state, said the Mizoram Assembly is a "role model for our democracy" and how a legislative House should function.

"In its 45-year history, it (Assembly) has established a reputation for smooth conduct of business. The behaviour and participation of its members—of all of you, I should say—has conformed to the highest standards," he said in his address.

Kovind also lauded the Mizo Accord of 1986, which he said is still held as a shining example all over the world. Describing the accord as a miracle, he said, "It ended an insurgency situation and a conflict that had divided our country and Mizo society itself."