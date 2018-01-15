Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi greet officers, troops, veterans and families on Army Day

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2018

Modi saluted the Army personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation and said every citizen of the country has "unwavering trust and pride" in the Indian Army.

On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa's taking over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949.