ASSOCIATE
SPONSORS

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi greet officers, troops, veterans and families on Army Day

India PTI Jan 15, 2018 12:18:46 IST

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the officers and troops of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day.

Modi saluted the Army personnel who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation and said every citizen of the country has "unwavering trust and pride" in the Indian Army.

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa's taking over as the first commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949.


Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 12:18 PM

Also See






Meet the couple behind Magazine Street Kitchen, Mumbai's first mega co-cooking space



Top Stories




Cricket Scores