Ram Janmabhoomi row: Yogi Adityanath says govt willing to 'facilitate' talks if parties in Ayodhya dispute approach it

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that while everyone should wait for the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi case, his government will "facilitate" an accord if the parties reach a consensus.

However, nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is not a party in this case but if the parties reach a consensus and inform the government, we will facilitate. We won't let anyone take law in their own hands," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said he wanted the decades-old issue resolved amicably through talks but lamented that that could not happen.

"Now, the Supreme Court is going to hear the case on a day-to-day basis from 5 December. We should rather wait for the court verdict. We hoped for a consensus but that has not happened. We should wait for the final verdict."

The chief minister, during his recent visit to Ayodhya, had said his government sought a harmonious solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi dispute within the ambit of the law through talks.

While taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath attributed the BJP's victory in the Uttar Pradesh civic elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development vision and BJP president Amit Shah's organisational skills.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) was questioning the development of Gujarat. This is an answer to him. The results show that one must work on ground," Adityanath said.

Responding to a query, he said the 2017 Assembly polls had proven that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi do not represent the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

"The civic polls prove that they need to be given a farewell," he said.

He accused the former Samajwadi Party government of sheltering corrupt people in the state that "made the system inefficient".