BharatKeVeer fund for families of slain paramilitary personnel receives over Rs 2 crore donations

New Delhi: A modest Rs 2.10 crore has been donated by the people to a fund set up a month ago by the home ministry to help families of paramilitary personnel who were killed in action.

Rs 60 lakh of the said amount has been received for 25 personnel who were killed by the Naxals at Sukma in Chhattisgarh on 24 April.

"Encouraging response to #BharatKeVeer website. Within a month, the portal has received more than Rs 2 crore for helping...families," Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The app and the website BharatKeVeer was launched last month by Singh along with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who mooted the idea.

The general public can visit the portal and make the contribution to support the families of those jawans who died in the line of duty.

"The monetary contributions made on the website go straight into the bank account of a slain soldier's family," the home minister said.

Attending the launch of the app and the website, actor Akshay Kumar had lauded the Union home ministry for making his dream come true and providing a platform for everyone to help the next of the kin of slain soldiers financially.

"This website has been made exactly in two-and-a-half months. About three months ago, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts." Akshay had said at the inauguration.

As many as 2.60 crore people have visited the site so far.

In the Bharatkeveer.gov.in or BharatKeVeer portal, the general public can make donations online to the families of soldiers of security forces.

The web portal and app has been launched by the Union home minister. The main objective of the BharatKeVeer portal is to enable general public help the families of soldiers killed in action by donating money online directly to the individual braveheart's account or to BharatKeVeer corpus. Braveheart's from the following armed forces are among the major forces included in the BharatKeVeer Portal for contribution.

They are: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo - Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF — India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).