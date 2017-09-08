Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow: Home Minister says govt open to talk to all stakeholders

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that while the government was ready to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir issue with all stakeholders, he would talk to anyone who comes to meet him during his visit to the state.

"I personally want that we talk to everyone. So whoever comes to meet me, I will talk to them," Rajnath, who sets out on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, told reporters.

He added that the government had all intentions to solve the Kashmir issue.