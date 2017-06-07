Rajnath Singh to review security situation along Myanmar border on 12 June

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh will review the security situation and development activities along Myanmar border with the chief ministers of four North Eastern states adjoining the neighbouring country.

To be held in Aizawl on 12 June, the meeting will be attended by Pema Khandu, Shurhozelie Liezietsu, N Biren Singh and Lal Thanhawla, the chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, respectively.

Security situation and development activities along the 1,643-km-long India-Myanmar border will be discussed threadbare at the meeting to be chaired by the home minister, an official said.

The international border with Mynamar is considered to be porous while cross-border movement of insurgents and smuggling of arms and ammunition are common there.

This is for the first time such a meeting has been called to discuss issues concerning Mynamar border and how to improve security along the border with active participation of state governments, the official said.

A similar meeting of chief ministers of five Himalayan states – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh – was held last month in Gangtok to discuss security and developmental activities along the 3,488-km-long Sino-Indian border.