Rajnath Singh: Prosecution and conviction rates in North East very low, may erode people's faith

New Delhi: Low prosecution and conviction rates in the North East may erode people's faith in criminal justice system, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said and asked police chiefs of the region to pay special attention to it.

Addressing a meeting of chief secretaries and DGPs of the region, Singh said in several states, kidnapping, abduction and extortion were rampant but in such cases, prosecution and conviction rate was less than 1 percent, "which is unacceptable".

"Unfortunately, in some states in the North East, prosecution in criminal cases and conviction rate is very poor. In one state, the prosecution rate is just 5 percent against the all India rate of 86 percent," he said.

The home minister said poor investigation is the main reason for high acquittal rates in the North East.

Singh said if a criminal gets acquitted even after committing a crime, then the faith of common people in justice system gets eroded. "If the acquittal ratio is very high, then not only the moral legitimacy of the state gets undermined, but it incentivises the crimes. There is a need for special attention by the police chief in this area," he said.

Singh said the scientific tools were not used adequately for investigation in the Northeast and the condition of forensic science laboratories was also not satisfactory in several states.