Rajnath Singh launches new twitter handle to facilitate donations to soldiers killed in battles

New Delhi: The home ministry has launched a Twitter handle for a fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel killed while fighting extremists.

@BharatKeVeer will provide information about a home ministry initiative to support soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that,

MHA's initiative to pay homage and provide support to India's bravehearts, #BharatKeVeer is now on Twitter. Follow @BharatKeVeer for updates — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 13, 2017

The app and the website 'BharatKeVeer' was launched in April by the home minister with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had mooted the idea. It provides details of CAPFs personnel killed in the last over an year with their name, age, incident where they made the supreme sacrifice, the name of dependent family members. Any amount of payment up to Rs 15 lakh can be made either through a debit/credit card or net banking facility by the donor.

People can visit the portal and make a monetary contribution which will go directly to the bank account of a late soldier's family.