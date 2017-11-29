Rajnath Singh in Moscow: Terrorism, radicalisation two greatest threats facing world, says home minister

Moscow: Terrorism and radicalisation are the two greatest threats facing the world and India is making efforts to eliminate the menace, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Moscow on Tuesday, Singh said his three-day visit to Russia had led to concrete outcomes to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of security, counter-terrorism, counter-radicalisation, anti-drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, information sharing and on training specialists in these fields.

The home minister informed the gathering about the efforts of the Indian government in controlling terrorism and neutralising the infiltrating terrorists as well as about the determination of the Indian armed forces in responding to various provocations.

Expressing satisfaction over his visit, during which he had talks with the Russian leadership, Singh highlighted the long history and foundation of the relationship between India and Russia and described Russia as 'one of the most credible friends of India'.

He praised the work that individually every Indian was doing in Russia and called them as the 'cultural ambassadors' of India.

The home minister said while physical distance between them and India could be large, there can never be an 'emotional distance'.

Singh apprised the gathering about the initiatives of the NDA government in developing the country in various fields through the 'Jan Dhan Yojana', 'Make in India', Aadhar implementation to take India on a fast-track of economic progress.

The home minister said India is on its way to becoming one of the leading economic powers of the world.

From the development of infrastructure to bringing in manufacturing into India, the Modi government has in the past three years contributed immensely, earning the goodwill of the people of the country, he said.