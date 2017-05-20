Gurugram rape: Rajnath Singh meets women's wing of major Opposition party

Gangtok: Nari Morcha leaders of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha represented by Kala Rai, Mingma Tamang and Junu Chettri, met the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking justice in the alleged rape of a Sikkim woman in Gurugram.

The 22-year old woman from Sikkim, mother of a six-year-old child, had alleged that she was forcefully dragged into a car and raped by three men in the moving vehicle for nearly three hours and then thrown on the road.

The leaders also highlighted the suspicious death of a Darjeeling girl, Teresa Rai, in Delhi.

They raised the issues concerning repeated instances of violence against women from the North East in the national capital.