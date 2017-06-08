Rajnath Singh addresses farmers' protests in Madhya Pradesh, says state govt is handling situation well

The curfew in Mandsaur has been lifted from 2 pm to 4 pm but the situation remains tense in Madhya Pradesh even as areas reel under violent protest by farmers over loan waiver and better price for their produce. Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, have been reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially in Mandsaur and Dewas districts, during the week-long farmers' agitation in the state. Meanwhile, contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed on Thursday in Mandsaur which has been on the boil since the past two days.

Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed in #Mandsaur from 4 pm to 6 pm today pic.twitter.com/oG948l7LqC — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

During a press conference in Mumbai, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh came to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh's defence, who was seen doing yoga with Baba Ramdev at a public function in Bihar’s Motihari. After questions were raised about the minister doing yoga at a time of crisis, Singh it wasn't wrong, reported CNN News18.

"The government is supporting farmers by all means; I appeal to farmers that they should support the state government,' said Singh.

Government is supporting farmers by all means; I appeal to farmers that they should support the State Government: Rajnath Singh (file photo) pic.twitter.com/5FZ1qMNA6E — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 8, 2017

Singh also said that the NDA-BJP government will never do anything to hurt or break the trust of farmers and the common man. He also said that information bout the instigators is being gathered and the investigation will start after report arrives.

NDA-BJP ki sarkaar koi aisa kaam nahi karegi jisse kisaan aur aam aadmi ka bharosa tute: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/VS6RpjzKpM — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Jankari mili ki kuch takten jinhone instigate karne ki koshish kari,puri jaanch ho rahi hai,report ki prateeksha karni chahiye: HM #Mandsaurpic.twitter.com/bCg0va94IB — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Singh, according to CNN News18, said that he was a farmer too and the farmer is India's biggest treasure. Farmers are the biggest producers and consumers of the country. If the farmer has enough money, other jobs can function. He understands the unrest and that the state government is handling the situation well, he added. Speaking about the recent GST Bill, Singh said that the implementation of GST Bill will put an end to 'tax terrorism,' according to ANI reports.

GST laagu hone se tax terrorism bhi khatam hoga: HM Rajnath Singh in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1U74qRiAI6 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic skills, Singh said that the international community is onboard with the government's plan to combat terrorism. He said the BJP government has got success on Left-Wing Extremism front. "We are extending full support to states on this," he added.