Rajiv Pratap Rudy hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan over RSS worker's death

New Delhi: Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said the "murder" of 14 BJP supporters in Kerala in recent months was extremely disturbing and accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to maintain law and order.

The minister, who will travel to Kerala this week to meet the family of an RSS activist killed in Kannur, said that it was a "clear case of institutional negligence".

RSS worker Choorakad Biju was hacked to death allegedly by CPM activists at Payyanur town in Kannur that witnessed a series of clashes between the ruling CPM and the RSS over the last one year.

"Strangely, these killings have been on since the time the CPM formed its government in Kerala, and it is extremely disturbing to know that 14 BJP supporters have been murdered in the recent past," Rudy said in a statement.

"Biju had police protection till about two weeks back and then it was suddenly taken away for reasons not known to us. I fear that this could be a planned murder but there is no doubt that this is a clear case of institutional negligence," he said.

The minister said it was shocking and alarming to know about the brutal "murder case of one of our supporters Biju", who was the RSS unit chief of Kakkampara in Kanoor district.

"It is more disconcerting to know that this has happened in the city from where the chief minister hails. If he doesn't take care of the law and order situation in his own city, there is little that we can expect for the state at large," Rudy said.

The minister said the state was answerable for the incident. "Everything permissible under constitutional norms should be undertaken and adhered to, to take action on this case," the Skill Development & Entrepreneurship minister said.