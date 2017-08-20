Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Top Congress leaders pay tribute to former prime minister

New Delhi: Top Congress leaders, including party president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and former president Pranab Mukherjee, paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

A prayer meeting was held at the Veer Bhumi, Rajiv Gandhi's memorial, where Sonia, Manmohan, Mukherjee and the late prime minister's children, Rahul and Priyanka, paid homage.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel, political secretary to the Congress chief, were also present.

Rajiv was born on 20 August, 1944, and was assassinated on 21 May, 1991.

In Amethi, which Rajiv represented in the Lok Sabha, people from different walks of life and Congress activists paid homage to the former prime minister. In different parts of the district, Congress activists organised meetings to mark the day.