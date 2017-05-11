Rajasthan wall collapse: Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of 24 deceased

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in a wall collapse in a marriage hall in Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Expressing his condolences, Modi said, "I am pained beyond words...my thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I hope the injured recover soon."

He also announced Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the incident.

A marriage function was taking place in the hall when a storm hit the area. People had taken shelter under a shed attached to a wall which collapsed suddenly. The entire wall and the shed collapsed and they got trapped.

In all, 23 people were killed in the incident on Wednesday night, while one more victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. A further 26 persons were injured and the condition of four of them is stated to be critical.

Superintendent of police Anil Tank said the marriage home owner has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to

murder.

With inputs from agencies