You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Rajasthan wall collapse: Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of 24 deceased

Rajasthan wall collapse: Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh for families of 24 deceased

IndiaFP StaffMay, 11 2017 12:06:32 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in a wall collapse in a marriage hall in Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Narendra Modi. PTI

Expressing his condolences, Modi said, "I am pained beyond words...my thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I hope the injured recover soon."

He also announced Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured in the incident.

A marriage function was taking place in the hall when a storm hit the area. People had taken shelter under a shed attached to a wall which collapsed suddenly. The entire wall and the shed collapsed and they got trapped.

In all, 23 people were killed in the incident on Wednesday night, while one more victim succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. A further 26 persons were injured and the condition of four of them is stated to be critical.

Superintendent of police Anil Tank said the marriage home owner has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to
murder.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: May 11, 2017 12:01 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 12:06 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 11MI Vs KXIP
2May 12DD Vs RPS
3May 13GL Vs SRH
4May 13KKR Vs MI
5May 14RPS Vs KXIP
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores