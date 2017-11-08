Rajasthan: Talks between agitating doctors and state govt remain inconclusive

Jaipur: The deadlock between in-service doctors, who went on mass leave on Monday, and the Rajasthan government, continued as medical services remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

State Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf and officials held a meeting with the agitating doctors tonight but the meeting ended with no result.

In-service government doctors went on mass leave on Monday in support of their 33 demands.

"Our doors are always open for talks. The doctors will have to come on the table to talk. The government has made alternative arrangements and we will not let patients suffer," Saraf told reporters after the meeting.

Members of the core committee of the all Rajasthan state in-service doctors association were present at the meeting.

The doctors have 33 demands, including a separate cadre and related with pay grade.

Principal secretary health Veenu Gupta said some of the demands were pertaining to finance department and are pending with it.

She said the agitating doctors were adamant and wanted assurance over those demands also which was not under the health department's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, medical services remained affected across the state and the government made alternative arrangements to handle the situation.