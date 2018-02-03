Co-Sponsor
Rajasthan state budget will be balanced and progressive, says Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

India PTI Feb 03, 2018 19:05:32 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state budget would be balanced and progressive, and would fulfill aspirations of all sections of the society.

She said suggestions given by the youth, women entrepreneurs, professionals and students, among others, would be considered in the budget.

File image of Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje. PTI

The budget session of the state Legislative Assembly is beginning on Monday.

Raje addressed a pre-budget consultation meeting attended by women, youths, students, sportspersons day and took suggestions from them. The chief minister said a lot of work had been done in the areas of women empowerment, skill development and start-ups.

Good suggestions would be incorporated in the budget, Raje added.


