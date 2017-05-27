Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 12th Arts results 2017 announced on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced board examination results for Class XII on Saturday at 1.15 pm. The results have been put up on the official board websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. After the results are announced, state education minister Vasudev Devnani will release them at board premises in Ajmer on Saturday.

Students who appeared for the exams have been advised to visit the website, and to keep relevant candidate information, like hall tickets and roll numbers, handy in order to avoid delays.

NDTV reported that the exams began on 2 March and ended on 25 March. The Science and Commerce stream results were announced on 15 May. The results were announced earlier for the latter courses in order to let students apply for national level medical and engineering courses.

According to the board, there were 5,86,312 students registered for the Class 12 humanities board examination in which 3 ,14,832 are boys and 2,71,480 are girls. There will be no merit list for the Class XII art stream as the board has decided from this year that they will not release a list, reports the Hindustan Times. The board is estimated to announce the first three topper names by the month of October, the report adds.

Steps to obtain results: