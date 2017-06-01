Rajasthan PTET 2017 entrance exam results declared: Check your grades on ptet2017.com

The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswathi University, Rajasthan has released the results for Pre-Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2017 on Thursday at 1 pm. The candidates can check their results online on the official web portal — ptet2017.com.

The candidates who are successful are eligible to seek admission into the two-year Bachelor of Education (B Ed) programme for academic session 2017-2018.

Nearly 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the PTET 2017 which was conducted on 14 May.

Steps to obtain the result:

Visit the website: ptet2017.com.

Click on the link for 'Result PTET 2017'.

Fill out the required details asked in the form like roll number and click 'proceed'.

Download your result and take a print copy for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.