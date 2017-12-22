Rajasthan MLA's 10th pass son beats MBAs, Ph.Ds to secure peon's job in state Assembly

Getting a job is not easy. Especially if you compete with MBA degree holders and Ph.D. scholars. But whether you call it luck, sheer perseverance or parents' influence, an MLA's son in Rajasthan has bagged a peon's job in Rajasthan Assembly beating several other 'overqualified' job seekers.

Ram Krishna Meena, son of Rajasthan BJP MLA Jagdish Narayan Meena competed with over 18 thousand candidates who had applied for the post of the fourth-grade officers in the state Assembly. After over a month-long selection procedure, Ram Krishna bagged the 12th spot among the 18 selected for the post.

Ram Krishna, who hails from an agricultural background, helped his family members with farm activities and would also help his legislator father in office. He completed his matriculation privately last year, according to CNN-News 18.

As per media reports, the candidates' list included several degree holders including Ph.D. scholars and MBA graduates. The initial salary per month of all the selected candidates would be around Rs 12,400.

Ram Krishna's father is an MLA from Jamwa Ramgarh, close to Jaipur city. He completed his second year in Arts from Rajasthan University. Reacting to the news of Ram Krishna's selection, the Opposition has said that he managed to secure the job because of Jagdish Narayan's MLA status.

However, refuting all the allegations of the Opposition, Jagdish Narayan said that his son has secured the job on his own and based on his capabilities and rubbished the rumours of recommending his son's name for the post. He was quoted by CNN-News 18 as saying,"He has been selected due to his hard work and not because of my recommendation. "