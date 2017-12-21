Law student held captive, allegedly beaten up by BJP minister's sons; Rajasthan Police lodge case of abduction

A man was allegedly beaten up and held captive by Rajasthan Cabinet minister Hem Singh Bhadana's son and his friends in Alwar on Wednesday, said media reports.

The victim was later admitted to a hospital under critical condition and is being treated.

Rajasthan: Man allegedly held captive and beaten up by state Cabinet Minister Hem Singh Bhadana's son & his friends in Alwar yesterday, admitted in hospital under critical condition. pic.twitter.com/AhG7EKZEZQ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

The victim's father told ANI that some unidentified people were verbally abusing the minister while his son was standing there. "Those people fled but he was caught. He was later held captive and beaten up. We had to go to get him freed. We were also threatened," the victim's father was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to DNA, a case of abduction and assault has been registered against the two sons of Bhadana. The report added that the accused allegedly took the victim, Tej Singh Yadav, a student of Law, to a secluded place and used a sharp weapon to inflict injuries on him.

Yadav, in the complaint, said that Bhadana's sons threatened his family members when they showed up to rescue him.