Rajasthan HC judge wants cow as national animal: Can the cattle be saved from the fake sympathisers?

Holy cow! How come we never got to know that the humble animal was so incredibly special? Now that a judge himself, no less, has taken pains to make us understand the real value of cow we must accept that the big controversy around it is not without substance.

So here’s how, according to media reports, the honourable judge of Rajasthan High Court Justice Manish Chand Sharma explained the importance of cow:

1) Thirty-three crore deities reside inside its body.

2) It’s the only living being which inhales and exhales oxygen.

3) Cow’s horns absorb cosmic energy.

4) Its dung can kill agents causing cholera.

5) Cow urine has 11 benefits for the mankind.

6) It is a laboratory in itself.

If you are grinning already, be serious. The honourable judge was making no random statement; he was quoting experts and studies to highlight some of these points. The only thing odd about it is that he was hearing a petition on the large-scale death of cows in a shelter in Jaipur when he suddenly shifted to another trajectory, extolling the virtues of the animal and making a passionate plea for its protection. He also, according to a media report, called himself a devotee of Lord Shiva.

Now, the cause of the cow is important. Maybe it’s worth the discussion it generates these days. In fact, it has been a burning issue ever since gau rakshaks took upon themselves to kill human beings to protect the animals. But it is best left to the scientific community to bring us enlightenment on the several virtues of cow, because faith alone is not enough. Thirty-three crore deities are fine but there could be harmful viruses and bacteria which are atheists or agents of the evil and have managed to make themselves comfortable in the cow’s body.

Why would the judge jump the gun and pronounce a verdict even before a proper scientific study into the subject? Justice Sharma said it was the "voice of his soul". It appears from the order that he has a nice, compassionate soul but aren’t courts supposed to go by evidence? If every judge goes by his voice of the soul then the entire judicial architecture would collapse in a heap. Something surely appears amiss here.

The judge said cow should be declared a national animal and prescribed life-term for killing the animal. No problem with that. If the government thinks it’s worth it, it can go ahead and be prepared to face the repercussion, if any. The problem is the entirety of the judge’s order sounds suspiciously close to the line of thinking of the votaries of a particular ideology. Justice Sharma could have inadvertently provided a sense of legitimacy to them.

The point of this article is not to demean the perceived virtues of the cow. Since our ancient texts value it so high, there has to be some merit in it. However, it cannot be left to emotional judgement of certain sections of people. Their intention may not be actually to protect cow; they could be making it a pretext to harass other people and communities. The death of about 500 cattle in the shelter near Jaipur and the pitiable condition of cattle elsewhere reveal that the current wave of sympathy for the cow may be fake. Also, the sympathisers appear to be totally oblivious to the fact that aggressive protection of the animal may leave farmers and cows itself in a precarious situation. Surely, we don’t want to reduce it to a zoo animal.

Someone must listen to the "voice of the soul" of the cow. An animal which can accommodate so many gods cannot be without one.

Unfortunately, it will drown in the faux sympathy of its supposed protectors.