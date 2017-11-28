Rajasthan govt's new diktat makes National Anthem mandatory in hostels: 'Practice will instill patriotism'

In a bid to to evoke a spirit of patriotism among the children, Rajasthan government has issued a directive asking students in government hostels to recite the National Anthem at 7 am every day along with the assembly prayers, according to media reports.

The notice issued by state's Social Justice and Empowerment department (SJE) has ordered all hostels for OBC, SC and ST students to ensure that all students gather to sing the National Anthem along with morning prayers, according to The Times of India.

Although residential schools have already been reciting the National Anthem, this tradition has now been extended to include government-run and government-aided hostels. The Social Justice and Empowerment Department believes that the practice will help kindle a spirit of patriotism in students, reported DNA.

Department's director Samit Sharma said that although singing the National Anthem was already a part of daily routine, the practice was not followed on a regular basis due to shortage of staff, The Times Of India reported.

The department has 789 hostels across the state with 40,000 students, and 22 residential schools, according to Scroll.

On 8 November, the Rajasthan Youth Board had organised a 'Vande Mataram' event where over 50,000 people recited the national song to celebrate the anniversary of demonetisation. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was the chief guest at the event, News18 reported.

This directive comes a month after Jaipur Municipal Corporation was asked to begin the day with the National Anthem and end it off by singing the national song (Vande Mataram).

"This will help in developing a positive culture, positive energy and instill nationalism among staffers," Jaipur mayor Ashok Lahoti had said.

Lahoti added that anyone not willing to sing or opposing the singing of the National Anthem "can go to Pakistan."

According to Zee News, the state education department had made 'surya namaskar' compulsory in schools last year, although later it was made optional.

While in Madhya Pradesh, school education minister Vijay Shah has announced that from now onwards, the students will have to answer their roll-call with "Jai Hind" instead of "yes sir" and "yes ma'am".

He said this would be enforced in all 1.22 lakh government schools, and an advisory in this regard would also be issued to all private schools.

With inputs from IANS