Rajasthan govt reinstates IAS officer Niraj K Pawan accused of taking Rs 1.5 crore bribe in NRHM scam

Jaipur: Suspended Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Niraj K Pawan was on Tursday reinstated by the Rajasthan government, according to a order issued by the department of personnel in Jaipur.

The 2003-batch IAS officer was suspended in May last year following his arrest in connection with a graft case.

He, along with a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), officer was arrested on 30 May last year by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a bribery case involving Rs 1.5 crore.

The scam took place when Pawan was posted as the additional mission director in the state's national health mission. He was arrested when he was the Commissioner in the agriculture department.