Rajasthan govt making all efforts for environment conservation: Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Governor Kalyan Singh and Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje have called upon people of Rajasthan for active participation in order to make the state clean and

green.

On the eve of World Environment Day, Raje in a statement said the state government was making all efforts for environment conservation.

In the first phase of Mukhyamantri Jal Swawlamban Yojna, 28 lakh saplings were planted whereas the government aims to plant 60 lakh saplings in the second phase.

"We can give bright future to our future generations by conserving and effectively utilising the natural resources," Raje said.

Singh said that people need to be made aware about environmental concerns and urged everyone to work collectively for the cause.