Rajasthan govt employees begin 48-hour hunger strike to seek implementation of Seventh Pay Commission

Jaipur: Representatives of the Akhil Rajasthan Rajya Karamchari Sankyukt Sangarsh Samiti started a 48-hour hunger strike from Monday at district headquarters across Rajasthan to press the demands of state employees, which include implementing the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission from 1 January, 2016.

Initially, the employees staged dharna. Later, under the leadership of committee coordinator, Aayu Daan Singh Kaviya, 11 representatives from the committee started a hunger strike amid rains and chilly breeze.

On the occasion, Gajendra Singh Rathore, convener of Akhil Rajasthan Rajya Karamchari Sankyukt Sangarsh Samiti, accused the government of ignoring the core issues of employees. The state government employees are aggrieved owing to the "indifferent attitude" of the government, he added.

He warned the government of serious consequences if the demands of employees remain unmet.

On 12 December, the entire state government machinery will stage a protest in the name of pen down and tool down where no employee will contribute to any kind of work.

The state secretariat will also extend its cooperation in this protest and boycott work.

On 13 Decembe 13, massive protests will be staged across the state in respective headquarters and then a memorandum in the name of the chief minister will be submitted to respective district collectors.