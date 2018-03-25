Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh expresses displeasure over financial discipline in universities

Jaipur: Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh has expressed displeasure over the financial discipline in universities of the state and sought clarification from vice-chancellors on the matter. In his letter to vice-chancellors, the governor directed them to take action on regular basis in financial matters.

Singh, who is the chancellor of state universities, received information that grants being received by varsities from various sources were not being utilised properly, a release quoted the governor has saying. He has expressed displeasure on this and wrote a letter to vice-chancellors seeking clarification on why the grants were not being used, it said.

Vice-chancellors were directed to inform the Raj Bhawan here of the current status of grants by 15 April, the release said. The governor has also asked them to constitute a committee for monitoring financial discipline, it said.

Singh mentioned that future grants would be stopped if a university does not utilise the fund, the release said. “It is important to maintain financial discipline for the progress of any institution. For this. Vice-chancellors should review the financial management in a time-bound manner,” it said.