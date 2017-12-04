Rajasthan government employees plan protests across the state over Seventh Pay Commission implementation

Jaipur: Angry Rajasthan state government employees have planned massive protests in district headquarters across the state on 13 December, when the Vasundhara Raje government celebrates four years in office, to press their demands, including implementing recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission from 1 January, 2016 instead of January 2017.

The state government had on 2 December this year announced that it would provide benefits to its nearly 12.5 lakh employees and pensioners with effect from 1 January this year under the Seventh Pay Panel recommendations.

Protesting against this announcement, a large number of state government employees gathered at Ram Niwas Garden in Jaipur on Sunday to take out a protest rally to the Civil Lines area. The employees plan to stage protests under the banner of Akhil Rajasthan Rajya Karamchari Sankyukt Sangarsh Samiti.

According to Gajendra Rathore, convener of the samiti, the state employees will stage a phase-wise protest. On 8 December, they will go on mass leave while on 11 December, they will observe 48-hour fast. On 12 December, they will observe a pen-down protest and on 13 December, there will be a massive protest staged at district headquarters. The "failures" of the ruling BJP in meeting its promises will be highlighted on this occasion.

The employees will highlight the 14-point charter announced by BJP before the state polls which promised equal pay scale of state government employees with that of the central government.

The protest will remind the BJP of its "failed promises" at a time when it celebrates its four years of formation of government in the state, said Rathore.