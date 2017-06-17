Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot condemns lynching of man by municipal officials in Pratapgarh

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday condemned the killing of a man in Pratapgarh district allegedly by municipal employees for objecting to their clicking photographs of women defecating in the open.

Pilot said the incident was unfortunate and condemnable and demanded a high level inquiry in the matter and strict action against the responsible employees and officers.

He alleged that people are forced to construct toilets without releasing of funds for the purpose in the BJP-ruled state.

The Congress leader said the party had some time back exposed this with factual details.

55-year-old Zafar Khan was lynched by municipality employees in Pratapgarh on Friday when he tried to prevent them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open.