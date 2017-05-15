Rajasthan Class XII 2017 board exam results declared: Check your grades on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare results for Class XII board examinations on Monday, for students from Science and Commerce streams.

Results will be put up on the state education board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, at 12.15 pm on Monday afternoon.

All students have been advised to keep their course details and candidate information, including roll numbers, ready at the appropriate time to avoid delays.

Monday will see results being declared only for Science and Commerce streams, as Arts will be announced on a later date.

The results are being announced early for the former courses in order to let students apply for national level medical and engineering courses.

According to a report on NDTV, 2,34,523 students appeared in the Science stream, while 48,113 students gave the Commerce exam. The exams began on 2 March and ended on 25 March, the report mentioned.