Rajasthan bypolls: Congress victory in three seats is the beginning of party's revival, says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: With the Congress on Thursday taking a decisive lead in bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan and winning an assembly segment, senior leader Ashok Chavan has termed the development as the beginning of the party "revival".

Congress candidates have established an unassailable lead over their BJP rivals in Alwar and Ajmer seats, while party candidate Vivek Dhakad has already won from Mandalgarh by defeating a saffron party candidate.

"The process of the revival of the Congress has begun. The political environment in the country is changing rapidly and it is the beginning of the end of Narendra Modi government," said Chavan who heads the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

He congratulated his Rajasthan counterpart Sachin Pilot, AICC observer Avinash Pande and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the Congress victory in the state.

"People are disappointed with the BJP and false assurances given by its leaders. The results show that the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is gaining ground," the Nanded MP said.

He claimed the outcome of the bypolls showed that the Congress' vote share has risen by "30 percent".

Chavan said the party is set for a big win in Rajasthan assembly polls due later this year.

"The tide will turn in favour of the Congress in Maharashtra and other states as well," he said.