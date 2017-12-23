Rajasthan: Bus driven by underage boy plunges into river in Sawai Madhopur district; at least 32 dead

At least 32 people died and many others are feared drowned, after a bus plunged into a river in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Saturday. Police said rescue and rehabilitation work was ongoing and they are trying to find if there are any survivors.

"Twenty-six bodies had already been recovered, and rescue operations are on to find any survivors," Subhash Mishra, the circle officer of the local police, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Rajasthan: Total 26 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is underway to find any survivors: Subhash Mishra, CO, City on bus accident in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi pic.twitter.com/x8QCCTFED6 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

However, CNN-News18 reported that the bus was being driven by an underage driver. The juvenile driver lost control of the bus as he tried to overtake another vehicle. This caused him to break the railing of the bridge and plunge into the river below.

Police sources confirmed to CNN-News18 that the driver was overspeeding on a narrow bridge.

A report in News18 said the passenger bus was travelling over the Banas river on Saturday morning, when the driver lost control. The bus was travelling from Sawai Madhopur to Lalkot when it broke through the bridge wall. The report added that the injured are being treated at a hospital nearby.

The passengers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and were on their way to offer prayers at the Ramdevra Temple in Lalsot, the News18 report said, adding that district collector Kailash Chand Verma and superintendent of police Maman Singh are monitoring rescue operations.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted her condolences.

"It's heart-wrenching to hear about the bus accident at Dubi Banas. I spoke to officials and they apprised me of the situation. I directed them to address the needs of the survivors and their kin immediately," she said.

दुब्बी बनास में हुए बस हादसे के दुखद समाचार से मन व्यथित हो उठा। अधिकारीयों से बात कर स्थिति की जानकारी ली एवं हादसे से प्रभावित लोगों को शीघ्रातिशीघ्र हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध करने के निर्देश दिए। — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 23, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences, saying he was "anguished" by the accident.

"My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. The state government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations, and is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi tweeted.

Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2017

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also tweeted his condolences, and called the incident "saddening". "My sympathies are with the families of the victims. I urge the state government to provide all necessary assistance to those injured. I also direct the Rajasthan Congress unit to extend all help with rescue and rehabilitation work," he said.