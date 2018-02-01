Rajasthan BSER REET 2018 admit card released: Exam on 11 February; check reetbser.com for updates

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has released admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2018. Candidates can check the official website for further details reetbser.com.

According to News18, REET 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on 11 February for teaching aspirants for the jobs in Rajasthan-based government schools.

Over 9.8 lakh applicants are expected to appear for REET 2018.

Hindustan Times reported that the examination will be held in two sessions: 10.00am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The candidates who aspire to teach students of Class VI to VIII will sit in the first session while those meant to teach Class I to V students will have to appear in the second session.

Here's how the candidates can get their admit card: