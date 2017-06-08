Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10th 2017 exam results expected today: Check grades on rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the results for the Class X board examination 2017 on Thursday. The candidates can check their grades on the official result website, rajresults.nic.in.

To track the updates from the Rajasthan board, candidates can visit RBSE's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to News18, the RBSE will declare the Class X results by 4 pm on Thursday.

The notification on the date of declaration of the Class X 2017 results came from RBSE chairman BL Chaudhary. "The results will be announced by Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani on 8 June," the chairman told NDTV.

If the students are unable to visit the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate result portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

About 10.99 lakh students appeared for the Class X exams which were conducted from 9 to 21 March, 2017.

The RBSE had recently released the results for Class XII 2017 examination for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams on 27 May.

Steps to obtain results:

Log on to the official result website: rajresults.nic.in

Click on the appropriate link for Class X Results 2017.

Enter your roll number and click 'submit'.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.