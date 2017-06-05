Rajasthan board RBSE Class 10 result 2017 likely to be declared before 9 June: Check grades on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is most likely to declare the Class X secondary school and vocational board exam 2017 results before 9 June, reports have said. Students who appeared for the Class X state board exams can check their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The BSER Class X board exams were conducted from 9 March to 21 March, 2017 and about 10.99 lakh students appeared for the exams, The Indian Express reported. Last year, the Class X results were declared on 18 June, India Today report said.

The board recently declared the results for the Class XII Higher Secondary exams 2017 for science, commerce and arts streams which were conducted from 2 March to 25 March, 2017. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the science stream exams.

Steps to download Rajasthan Class X results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “results 2017 exams”.

– Follow the link for the for the secondary results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.