Railway Recruitment Board announces over 26,000 vacancies; candidates can apply at indianrailways.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Indian Railways has begun inviting applications for the 26,502 posts of assistant loco pilot and technician. Interested candidates can apply on or before 5 March on RRB's official website.

Candidates who have completed matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/diploma of engineering and are within the age limit of 18-30 years can apply for the vacancies. The candidates belonging to reserved category get an age relaxation – OBC candidates to get a relaxation of three years and SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of five years.

According to NDTV, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a computer based test (CBT) in two stages, computer based aptitude test and document verification. The date, time and venue for all the activities – first stage CBT, second stage CBT, computer based aptitude test and document verification will be fixed by the RRBs and intimated to the eligible candidates.

RRBs will publish an updated vacancy table again on their websites indicating the RRB-wise vacancies against various railways/production units and posts after the completion of First Stage CBT.

Steps to apply: