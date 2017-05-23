Raigarh BJP youth wing leader booked for 'obscene' message against IAS officer

Raigarh: A district leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was booked for allegedly posting an "obscene" message against a woman IAS officer on a social media platform in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, police said.

A case was registered last night at Sarangarh police station against Prakash Agrawal for allegedly posting an obscene comment about Raigarh's Collector Shammi Abidi on a messaging platform, a police official said. The accused has not yet been arrested, he said.

On 21 May, Abidi was transferred from Kanker district to Raigarh.

On the same day, Agrawal, Raigarh district vice president of the BJP's youth wing, allegedly posted the message in local Chhattisgarhi language along with the IAS officer's picture, commenting over her transfer, he said.

However, the accused immediately posted another message apologising for his act citing that it was committed by mistake, the official said.

When several group members on the messaging platform registered objection to his post, the accused left the group. The screenshot of the comment went viral on social media, following which the group admin, a local Congress leader, complained to police, the official said.

Based on the complaint, Agrawal was booked under IPC sections 292 (sale of obscene books) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

A probe is underway in the matter, he added.