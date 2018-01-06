Rahul Gandhi to visit Bahrain on first foreign trip as Congress president; will meet its PM, address NRI conclave

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Bahrain on 8 January as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora and will also meet the country's prime minister, Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Congress sources said Rahul's visit is part of his interactions with Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). Gulf countries have the biggest Indian diaspora of more than 35 lakh.

Rahul will be chief guest at the three-day valedictory function organised by 'Global Organisation of People of India Origin' (GOPIO) on 8 January. Delegates from 50 countries are participating in the event.

The sources said the Crown Prince and First Deputy Premier Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa will host the lunch for Gandhi.

Apart from meeting the Bahrain prime minister, Rahul is also likely to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Gandhi will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian origin.

It will be Rahul's first foreign visit since his elevation as party chief in December. Gandhi had visited the US in September and addressed students.

Rahul's outreach is being seen as a move to popularise Congress among the large Indian diaspora. Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with the diaspora during his visits abroad.