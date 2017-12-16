Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president: Arvind Kejriwal tweets congratulations for 'big responsibility'

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated Rahul Gandhi after he took charge as Congress president.

"Congratulations Rahulji for this big responsibility and our best wishes for all ur endeavours," Kejriwal tweeted.

47-year-old Rahul Gandhi succeeds Sonia Gandhi, who led the party for the last 19 years.