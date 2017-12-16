Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president: Arvind Kejriwal tweets congratulations for 'big responsibility'

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated Rahul Gandhi after he took charge as Congress president.
"Congratulations Rahulji for this big responsibility and our best wishes for all ur endeavours," Kejriwal tweeted.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2017
47-year-old Rahul Gandhi succeeds Sonia Gandhi, who led the party for the last 19 years.
Published Date: Dec 16, 2017 02:55 pm | Updated Date: Dec 16, 2017 02:55 pm