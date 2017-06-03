Rahul Gandhi says Modi government has 'use and throw' policy for farmers

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has a disposable farmers' policy, which is "use and throw".

"BJP's disposable Farmer Policy: Use and Throw," tweeted Gandhi from his official Twitter account.

Gandhi wrote this quoting INC India's tweet, which read: "From Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra, farmers are crying out for help, but for BJP, farmers only matter during elections."

Earlier in the day, wishing the people of Telangana on its formation day, Gandhi said he would continue his fight to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

"My best wishes to the people of Telangana on their third Statehood Day," said Gandhi.

"Grateful for the overwhelming love and affection of the people that made the Praja Garjana rally a tremendous success," he added.

Gandhi further said: "The Congress party and I will continue our fight to fulfil the dreams and aspirations for which Telangana was created,"

The Congress Vice President had on Thursday attacked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to deliver on their promises to provide employment to the youth.