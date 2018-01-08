Rahul Gandhi meets Bahrain royal Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in first foreign trip as Congress president; discusses sporting ties

In his first meeting after reaching Bahrain, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a prominent member of the royal family.

The Congress party tweeted a picture of Rahul with Shaikh Khalid at the Al Wadi Palace in Bahrain's capital of Manama.

CP Rahul Gandhi meets H.R.H Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa (@khalidbinhamad) at the Al Wadi Palace. They spoke about Sports in Bahrain in general (Horse endurance) and competing in Iron Man. They also plan to develop sports and cricket together#RahulGandhiInBahrain pic.twitter.com/nuVtyFpEhr — Congress (@INCIndia) January 8, 2018

According to Congress, Rahul and Khalid spoke on developing sporting ties between India and Bahrain, with a special focus on cricket.

Rahul is on his first foreign trip after becoming Congress chief. Later in the day, he will also address a convention of NRIs and meet the Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

Rahul, who is a State guest, is expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

He is expected to return to India on 9 January.

With inputs from PTI