Rahul Gandhi meets Bahrain royal Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in first foreign trip as Congress president; discusses sporting ties

India FP Staff Jan 08, 2018 14:23:33 IST

In his first meeting after reaching Bahrain, Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, a prominent member of the royal family.

The Congress party tweeted a picture of Rahul with Shaikh Khalid at the Al Wadi Palace in Bahrain's capital of Manama.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Bahrain's Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Twitter/ @incindia

According to Congress, Rahul and Khalid spoke on developing sporting ties between India and Bahrain, with a special focus on cricket.

Rahul is on his first foreign trip after becoming Congress chief. Later in the day, he will also address a convention of NRIs and meet the Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

Rahul, who is a State guest, is expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

He is expected to return to India on 9 January.

With inputs from PTI


