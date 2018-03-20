Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "insulting" the common man by claiming credit for India's progress, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, as he embarked on this third visit of poll-bound Karnataka.
Rahul accused the BJP of dividing people despite its talk of dharma. The Congress leader also accused the prime minister of favouring big businesses by waiving their loans while ignoring farmers.
"Wherever Narendra Modi goes, he says 'nothing has happened in the last 70 years'. He is insulting your parents, poor farmers, labourers, small businessmen of India.
"If this country stands as equal to other countries of the world today, it has not happened in two years. It has taken years of time, sweat and blood of common people. Modi should stop insulting the common man," he told a party rally at Padubidre in coastal Udupi district.
No single person can take a country forward, he noted.
Rahul spoke about social reformers to attack the BJP, which he accused of dividing people.
"BJP people talk about dharma, but wherever they go, they divide people by pitting one against the other. On one side they praise Basavanna and Narayana Guru (social reformers), and on the other every day they indulge in things that these two great people fought against," he said.
Rahul, who visited the northern parts of the state during the previous two rounds, in now on a two-day trip of south coastal Karnataka and Malnad regions.
Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, which have a strong BJP presence, and Hassan, the home district of former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda, are on his itinerary.
Noting that five major banks originated in Udupi district, Rahul said the Congress party's idea behind that was to take banks to the people, and blamed the Modi government for mounting non-performing assets (NPAs).
"We took banks to villages. But if you see today, there are NPAs worth lakhs of crore of rupees of rich people.
"About 10-15 rich persons of India have taken away your Rs 8 lakh crore. In the last few years, BJP has waived Rs 2.5 lakh crore loans taken by 15 rich people... but when a farmer asks for loan waiver Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley say it is not our policy," he added.
Repeatedly invoking social reformers Narayana Guru and Basavanna, Rahul said the two preached "we are all one".
"Modi speaks about Basavanna and Narayana Guru. I want to ask him a question. You speak about Basavanna and Narayana Guru, then why do you differentiate between rich and poor?" he said.
Rahul, who has been visiting religious places during his election tours recently, will pay obeisance at Gokarnatheswara Temple, Rosario Church, Ullal Dargah, Sringeri Sharadamba Temple and also Sringeri Mutt. He will also meet the Shankaracharya of the Sringeri Mutt.
The Assembly elections in the state are likey in April-May.
Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 19:57 PM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 20:31 PM
Highlights
Unlike Gujarat, in Karnataka girl gets free education from KG to PG: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says, "During my campaign in Gujarat, students told me that they had to spend around ₹15 lakh for their graduation. But in Karnataka, a girl child gets free education from KG to PG."
KPCC president Dr Parameshwara talks of NavaKarnataka Nirman
In 2019, when we return to power, we will waive off all farm loans: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi on note ban, says during demonetisation PM Modi helped his industrialist friends
Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on note ban and says, "During Demonetisation PM Modi helped his industrialist friends to turn their black money into white when the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money."
Rahul recalls Rafale deal and corruption surrounding it
BJP president is accused of murder, whole country knows this: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Amit Shah, says, "Today BJP's president is accused of murder and the whole country knows this. These things are expected from a party like BJP, whereas the people hold the Congress party at a high standard."
Modi's ministers agree that unemployment is highest today: Rahul Gandhi
Modi's ministers agree that unemployment is highest today: Rahul Gandhi
We didn't wait to win polls and then give you Indira canteen, says Rahul
We didn't make grand promises but when we thought farmers need us, we went out of our way to help them: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul slams Modi on note ban, says unlike BJP Congress party has taken banks to every village
BJP like the Kauravas will do everything for power, Modi will continue to lie for it: Rahul Gandhi
BJP bought MLAs in Goa, in Meghalaya Arunachal, they bought voters: Rahul Gandhi
Watch Rahul Gandhi address a gathering in Mangaluru
Gandhi to tour southern parts of state during third visit
Gandhi, who visited northern parts of the state in the earlier two rounds, will be touring the south coastal and Malnad regions during his two-day visit. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru that has strong BJP presence, and Hassan, the home district of the former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular supremo HD Deve Gowda will be part of the Congress president's visit this time. Continuing with his visit to religious places, as done in the last two rounds, Gandhi will visit Gokarnatheswara temple, Rosario church, Ullal dargah, Sringeri Sharadamba temple and also Sringeri mutt.- PTI
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accompanies Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Mangaluru
People gear up for Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Mangaluru
This is the itinerary of Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Karnataka
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mangalore for his third visit to Karnataka ahead of polls
20:31 (IST)
Unlike Gujarat, in Karnataka girl gets free education from KG to PG: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi says, "During my campaign in Gujarat, students told me that they had to spend around ₹15 lakh for their graduation. But in Karnataka, a girl child gets free education from KG to PG."
20:23 (IST)
KPCC president Dr Parameshwara talks of NavaKarnataka Nirman
20:10 (IST)
In 2019, when we return to power, we will waive off all farm loans: Rahul Gandhi
20:07 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi on note ban, says during demonetisation PM Modi helped his industrialist friends
Rahul Gandhi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi on note ban and says, "During Demonetisation PM Modi helped his industrialist friends to turn their black money into white when the common people had to stand in queues to exchange their hard-earned money."
20:05 (IST)
Rahul recalls Rafale deal and corruption surrounding it
20:03 (IST)
BJP president is accused of murder, whole country knows this: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Amit Shah, says, "Today BJP's president is accused of murder and the whole country knows this. These things are expected from a party like BJP, whereas the people hold the Congress party at a high standard."
20:00 (IST)
Modi's ministers agree that unemployment is highest today: Rahul Gandhi
20:00 (IST)
Modi's ministers agree that unemployment is highest today: Rahul Gandhi
19:57 (IST)
We didn't wait to win polls and then give you Indira canteen, says Rahul
19:55 (IST)
We didn't make grand promises but when we thought farmers need us, we went out of our way to help them: Rahul Gandhi
19:45 (IST)
Rahul slams Modi on note ban, says unlike BJP Congress party has taken banks to every village
19:37 (IST)
BJP like the Kauravas will do everything for power, Modi will continue to lie for it: Rahul Gandhi
19:36 (IST)
BJP bought MLAs in Goa, in Meghalaya Arunachal, they bought voters: Rahul Gandhi
19:10 (IST)
Watch Rahul Gandhi address a gathering in Mangaluru
18:53 (IST)
Gandhi to tour southern parts of state during third visit
Gandhi, who visited northern parts of the state in the earlier two rounds, will be touring the south coastal and Malnad regions during his two-day visit. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru that has strong BJP presence, and Hassan, the home district of the former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular supremo HD Deve Gowda will be part of the Congress president's visit this time. Continuing with his visit to religious places, as done in the last two rounds, Gandhi will visit Gokarnatheswara temple, Rosario church, Ullal dargah, Sringeri Sharadamba temple and also Sringeri mutt.- PTI
18:46 (IST)
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah accompanies Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Mangaluru
18:23 (IST)
People gear up for Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Mangaluru
18:19 (IST)
This is the itinerary of Rahul Gandhi's third visit to Karnataka
18:17 (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives in Mangalore for his third visit to Karnataka ahead of polls