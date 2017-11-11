Rahul Gandhi hails Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as pillar of India's freedom struggle on latter's 129th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 129th birth anniversary.

Gandhi hailed Azad as "an important pillar of the freedom struggle and statesman par excellence". "Maulana Abul Kalam Azad continues to inspire us," he tweeted.

An important pillar of the freedom struggle and a scholar and statesman par excellence, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad continues to inspire us. My tributes to him on his birth anniversary. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 11, 2017

Azad, an academician and a freedom fighter, laid the foundation for an educated India. He was also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna posthumously, the highest civilian honour.

His birthday is celebrated as "National Education Day" since 2008.

Azad was born Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin on 11 November, 1888.