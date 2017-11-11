You are here:
Rahul Gandhi hails Maulana Abul Kalam Azad as pillar of India's freedom struggle on latter's 129th birth anniversary

IndiaIANSNov, 11 2017 11:58:57 IST

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tribute to India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 129th birth anniversary.

Gandhi hailed Azad as "an important pillar of the freedom struggle and statesman par excellence". "Maulana Abul Kalam Azad continues to inspire us," he tweeted.

Azad, an academician and a freedom fighter, laid the foundation for an educated India. He was also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna posthumously, the highest civilian honour.

His birthday is celebrated as "National Education Day" since 2008.

Azad was born Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin on 11 November, 1888.


