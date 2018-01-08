You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Rahul Gandhi embarks on Bahrain trip: Congress president to address convention of NRIs in gulf country

India PTI Jan 08, 2018 06:54:23 IST

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Monday embarked on a visit to Bahrain — his first foreign trip after becoming the Congress chief — where he will address a convention of NRIs and meet the Gulf country's prime minister Prince Salman bin Hamas Al-Khalifa.

File image of Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi. Reuters

File image of Rahul Gandhi. Reuters

Gandhi, who will be a state guest of Bahrain, is also expected to meet King Hamas bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

According to a statement issued by the Congress, Gandhi will be the chief guest at valedictory session of a function organised by Global Organisation of People of India Origin (GOPIO) there on Tuesday.

Delegates of 50 countries are participating in the function, the statement said. He will also have an interactive session with business leaders of the Indian origin on Tuesday.

Gandhi is expected to return to India on 9 January.


Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 06:54 AM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 06:54 AM

Also See






Watch: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal on growing up in Haryana, Asia Cup victory and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores