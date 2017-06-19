Rahul Gandhi celebrates 47th birthday: Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee wish Congress leader

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi turns 47 on Monday. Gandhi, who is in Italy to see his 93-year-old maternal grandmother, will celebrate his birthday there. It is expected that the Congress workers would cut a cake in India for Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Congress leader and wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to the Congress Vice President, Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi said in a tweet.

Chief Minister of West Bengal wished for Gandhi's happiness:

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh wished Rahul Gandhi good health:

Lalu Prasad Yadav, former chief minister of Bihar, tweeted that Rahul Gandhi be blessed:

Ashok Gehlot, national General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, also took to Twitter to wish Gandhi:

The Indian National Congress thanked Gandhi for leading them:

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee also wished the Congress leader:

Members of the Congress, namely Sachin Pilot, Kripashankar Singh, and Shashi Tharoor, also expressed their wishes on Twitter:

The Congress leader's birthday will be celebrated as Sankalp Diwas in an attempt to reaching out to the needy, as reported by The Indian Express.

On Monday, leaders from the party will distribute fruits among patients in various hospitals. Besides this, they will have lunch with children of an orphanage in Motinagar area, New Delhi.

In the past, to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Congress leaders had arranged for Dalit bhoj (a banquet for Dalits), according to The Indian Express report.

With inputs from IANS