Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bahrain on three-day visit, Congress lauds 'euphoric reception'

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bahrain on Monday as part of his outreach to the Indian diaspora. Congress tweeted: "Euphoric reception for Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Kingdom of Bahrain."

It also said this was Gandhi's first foreign visit since his elevation as party chief in December.

"Fans and well-wishers throng the Bahrain Airport to greet Congress President Rahul Gandhi," the party tweeted.

Gandhi's visit is part of his interactions with Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs). Gulf countries have the biggest Indian diaspora of more than 35 lakh.

Gandhi will be the chief guest at the three-day valedictory function organised by 'Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin' (GOPIO) starting on Monday.

Delegates from 50 countries are participating in the event.

Apart from meeting Prime Minister Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa., Gandhi is also likely to meet King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Gandhi will also have an interactive session with business leaders of Indian origin.

Gandhi's outreach is being seen as a move to popularise Congress among the large Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engages with the diaspora during his visits abroad.