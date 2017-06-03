Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to attend meeting in Andhra Pradesh to 'expose' BJP, TDP govt

Amaravati: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and a host of other leaders will attend a public meeting at Guntur on Sunday to "expose" the TDP and the BJP.

National leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, JDU leader Sharad Yadav, CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, secretary D Raja and others from parties like Trinamool Congress will attend the public meeting, said PCC president N Raghuveera Reddy.

"The TDP and the BJP have taken a complete U-turn after promising SCS for not less than ten years. We want to expose that and also build confidence among people that we are with them on the SCS issue," said Reddy.

Being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, the 'Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Sabha' (confidence-building meeting on special category status) is seen as the party's desperate effort to rise from the ashes in the state, where it was literally buried in the 2014 elections by the electorate, seething over the bifurcation.

It will be Rahul's second visit to Andhra Pradesh since 2014, after his rather ineffective trip to Anantapuramu district in 2015 for a farmers' rally.

"Chandrababu Naidu surrendered the state's interests to the Centre only to save himself from the criminal cases against him. Hence, he is cheating the people on SCS by claiming that the special economic package is much better," alleged PCC secretary and former minister S Sailajanath.

"Leaders of various national parties will pledge support to AP's cause, at the public meeting in Guntur tomorrow," Sailajanath added.